Mock wall to be built in protest against a hard border Brexit

A demonstration is scheduled to take place at 3pm to highlight fears over the possibility of a hard border following Brexit.

The protest is due to occur on the old Dublin road between Dundalk and Newry at Carrickcaron.

Protesters will build a wall to demonstrate the impact infrastructure would have on local communities.

Sinn Fein have confirmed they will have representatives in attendance.

Border Communities Against Brexit's Damian McGinty said comments from the EU Commission on the border this week have increased concern locally:

"We're doing this, you see, because ordinary people do not want their community divided and we're expecting a very big crowd.

"There's a huge up-swell on social media.

"There's loads of people talking about it and people from particularly early this week when the Commission said that there would have to be a hard border, that's when people suddenly realised, 'oh goodness, this is getting real serious here'."