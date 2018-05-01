Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce to undertake 34 steps to improve services

The Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce is to undertake 34 steps this year to improve services.

It was set up in July 2016 to try and find solutions to broadband and mobile phone coverage deficits.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is working with the telecommunications industry to identify suitable sites for infrastructure close to the motorway network.

Two sites have been identified in counties Wicklow and Galway and work is currently being progressed.

It is keen to see a further 5 sites move forward in discussions with industry and local authorities.

- Digital Desk