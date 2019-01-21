Missing person appeal for 33-year-old Dublin woman

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a 33-year-old woman missing from Dublin.

Emily Gallagher was last seen in the Dublin 8 area last Thursday, January 17.

She's described as being 5 foot 7 inches with blonde hair and blue eyes.

It's not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Emily or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Kevin St Garda Station on 01 666 9400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.