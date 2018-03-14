Missing Navan woman Maria McMenamy found safe

Update 5.18pm: Maria McMenamy, who had been missing from her home in Co. Meath has been found.

Gardaí wish to thank people for their assistance and say no further action is required.

Earlier: Navan Gardaí seek help in finding missing woman Maria McMenamy

Gardaí are appealing for help finding a woman who went missing from her home in Co Meath earlier today.

Maria McMenamy was last seen leaving Johnstown in Navan at eleven this morning, driving a blue Hyundai ix20.

The car has the registration 131 MH 225, and Gardai and Maria's family say they're very concerned for her welfare.

The 40-year-old has short blonde hair, and anyone with information that could help locate her is being asked to contact Gardaí.

- Digital Desk