Missing Michael Cunniffe found safe and well

Update Monday, April 8: Michael Cunniffe, who had been missing from his home in Tuam, Co. Galway since Saturday night, has been located safe and well. Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance.

Yesterday: Gardaí seek help to find man last seen leaving work late at night

A man who was last seen at his work in Galway yesterday has gone missing.

Michael Cunniffe, aged 45, is from Tuam, Co. Galway, but has been missing since last night.

Michael was last seen when he left work from Parkmore Industrial Estate in Galway late last night.

He is described as being five foot six inches tall, of medium build and with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a maroon hoodie, black jeans and white runners.

Michael is believed to be driving his car, a black seat Ibiza, registration number 06 D 6792.

Anyone who can help in finding Michael is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.