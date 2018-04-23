Missing boy reunited with mother after city centre river scare

A young boy who went missing in Cork city this morning has been reunited with his mother.

The alarm was raised around 9.30am when the boy, aged seven, and who is autistic and non-verbal, left his home unaccompanied.

There were initial fears that he may have fallen into the river Lee at the North Mall and a major emergency service response was triggered.

Gardaí, three units of the Cork City Fire Brigade and ambulance crews rushed to the North Mall area and began searching the river.

It has been confirmed in the last few minutes that the boy has been found safe and well.

Emergency services along the North Mall in Cork city this morning.

It is believed that he called to a nursing home in the Blarney Street area where concerned staff took him in and cared for him, before alerting the authorities.

The various emergency services have now been stood down and the boy has been reunited with his mother.