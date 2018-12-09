Missing 15-year-old found safe and well

Update 8:08pm: Aleksejs Snitko has been found safe and well this evening.

Original story: Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenage boy in Dublin.

Aleksejs Snitko was last seen when he left his home in Balbriggan at around 4pm yesterday.

The 15-year-old is 6ft tall, of average build, with blue eyes and short black hair - styled on top with the sides shaved.

He was wearing grey Under Armour shoes, a tight navy cotton tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoody under a navy coat. He was also carrying a blue Puma backpack

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station at 01-8020510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.