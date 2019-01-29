'Minor injuries' after school bus collides with bridge in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a school bus collided with a bridge in Dublin.

The gardaí stated that around 10 students were on board the bus when the incident occurred at around 10.45am in Blakestown, Mulhuddart.

A statement said the children were taken to hospital with what is described as minor injuries.

3 fire engines & 3 ambulances + @ambulancenas are currently attending a school bus vs bridge collision - Blakestown into #Mulhuddart. Firefighter/paramedics from Blanchardstown & Phibsborough stations on scene #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5D1inqnLdq — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019

Dublin Fire Brigade reported that three fire engines and three ambulances are attending the scene at Blakestown.

They tweeted to say firefighters and paramedics from Blanchardstown and Phibsborough are at the scene.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.