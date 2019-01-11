Ministers told to attend Dáil mid-week as government losing votes

Ministers have been told to cancel mid-week travel plans because the government is losing too many votes.

The Taoiseach and Chief Whip have informed ministers they must be present in the Dáil on Wednesdays and Thursdays in case a vote is called.

The government lost a series of votes in May last year which saw the digital age of consent set at 16.

15 Fine Gael members were absent from the Dail for the votes.

KEYWORDS:

PoliticsGovernmentDailMinisters
By Digital Desk staff

