Ministers pay tribute to Michael D Higgins as decision on second term imminent

Three Fine Gael Ministers have backed Michael D Higgins to continue as President after he hinted that he'll run for a second term.

Minister Eoghan Murphy said that he should stay in the role while Richard Bruton and Simon Harris said he is doing an excellent job.

The President suggested he has never backed down from a contest before and will make his intentions known in July.

It seems as if he has the backing of some at the Cabinet table to stay on.

"I met the President, an Uchatarain, at the match on Saturday, and we had a great chat about certain things that are happening in the world today, before he went over to the UN," said Minister Murphy.

"I think he's doing a fantastic job, and I think it would be good to see him stay in that role.

Minister Bruton said: "I'm a strong admirer of Michael D, I've known him through all my political life and I think he's doing a fantastic job."

Minister Harris added: "I think Michael D Higgins is doing an excellent job and I'd like to see him continue to serve in office, but obviously that's a decision he has to make himself in the coming weeks."

- Digital desk