Minister's doubts on chances of repealing 8th 'a fair comment', says head of Oireachtas Committee

Regina Doherty was right about the referendum, according to the head of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

Senator Catherine Noone says she agrees with the Social Protection Minister that the public may not vote for abortion.

Speaking over the weekend, Ms Doherty said the Government needs to give people more evidence before they go to the polls.

Critics claim her comments show a lack of confidence in Fine Gael, but Senator Noone says she is being realistic.

She said: "Every day, those of us who understand and believe that the position should be changed legally in this country have a job of work to be done to communicate that.

"Any referendum even the Children's Rights referendum, where it was a really positive thing, it wasn't won by any major majority, so it's a fair comment that the Minister made."