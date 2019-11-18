Minister 'wants clarity' over funding for at-risk Dublin housing project

Update: Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English has called for clarity on plans for the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that there is a legal issue involved as the original plan that was passed by Dublin City Council was for a blended development with a 50/50 mix of private and social/affordable housing.

Mr English said that after the meeting at which that was agreed “there was talk about getting extra houses for an approved housing body.”

However, he said that such a housing body has not yet come forward. Mr English said that developer Bartra had discussed selling a portion of the development “at market value” to an approved housing body while the policy of the Department is to acquire them below market value.

“There has been no proposal to do that yet. We will look at it if it comes through.

“What Eoghan Murphy wants is to move this site on. This is a legacy issue. There is an approved plan that has gone through the legal process.”

The Minister wants clarity about what is to be achieved on the site.

Earlier: Funding row puts major Dublin housing project at risk

A row over funding has put a major new housing development in Dublin at risk.

Close to 800 homes are to be built at the old O'Devaney Gardens site off the North Circular Road.

The plan originally involved a private developer constructing 768 homes at the former flat complex with half being sold off privately and the rest earmarked for social and and affordable housing.

The deal was approved earlier this month after a group of councillors said a commitment was secured from Bartra that 30% of the private units would be offered as affordable rentals.

However, according to the Irish Independent Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has written to the Lord Mayor saying there is no funding to buy any extra homes and that no request has been made.

The letter, that was obtained by Sinn Féin under the Freedom of Information Act, also warned that the homes would have to be bought at the market rate rather than cost price, which would mean the rents would not be affordable.

