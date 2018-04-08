Minister urged to listen to farmers, not 'people wearing suits up in Dublin'

British farmers are raising concerns about the amount of fodder being imported into Ireland during the current feed crisis.

UK farming unions say the impact of Irish aid schemes could have a knock-on effect for British farms which are also dealing with a shortage of supply.

Some 7,000 tonnes of fodder is due to be imported to farmers in Munster over the next fortnight alone.

Irish Farmers' Association regional chairman Nigel Renaghan said they are appealing to the Government to take action.

"That's all we're looking for here, for the Government to step up and say 'Look, it's OK, we're listening to you'," he said.

"The minister for Agriculture himself is from a farming background, he has a farm. What he should do is listen to the farmers, not listen to the people that's wearing suits up in Dublin, telling him this is alright and that's alright.

"Listen to us - we're the people with the cattle, on the ground."

- Digital desk