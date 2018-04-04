Minister to order schools to consult with parents and pupils on use of smartphones

Schools will be required to consult with parents and pupils on the use of smartphones in schools.

The Education Minister will send out a circular to all schools immediately telling them smartphones are an item requiring consultation.

The Parent and Student Charter Bill, if enacted, will require every school to consult with parents and pupils on key issues like school costs, complaint procedures and school policies on policies from admission to school performance.

Schools will receive a circular from Minister Richard Bruton in the coming days requiring them to consult with parents, teachers and pupils on the appropriate use of smartphones and tablets in schools.

That includes what devices are allowed and if they can be used for photos and videos and if age restrictions will apply to younger pupils.

A spokesperson for the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland said most schools already have rules on smartphones, and said a blanket ban wouldn’t work.

- Digital desk