Minister to establish Scoping Inquiry into CervicalCheck

A Scoping Inquiry into what happened at CervicalCheck will be set up today.

Health Minister Simon Harris is bringing terms of reference for the investigation to Cabinet for approval.

It will investigate the non-disclosure to patients of the CervicalCheck smear test audits, management of the scheme, and will try to establish who knew what in the HSE and the Department of Health.

It will also look at the tendering and operation of the laboratories used by CervicalCheck to examine smear tests.

Work will start this week and the inquiry will work with Vicky Phelan and any other affected women.

Minister Harris hopes the inquiry will report back in June.

He is also going to tell his ministerial colleagues he plans to appoint a new HSE board, and introduce legislation to allow him to do that.

Plans for mandatory open disclosure will also go to Cabinet this morning.

Minister Harris is considering it a priority as the most practical legislative response to the recent scandal.