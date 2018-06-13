Minister tells public not to fear reporting crime as he launches campaign

The Minister for Justice and Equality says the public should not be afraid to report crime.

Charlie Flanagan TD launched a new ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign today to raise awareness of the new rights for victims under the Criminal Justice Act.

The launch comes after a number of violent deaths in recent weeks including the murders of Jastine Valdez, Ana Kriegel, Cameron Reilly and Bobby Messett.

Mr Flanagan says he is working closely with gardaí to make sure they have enough resources to deal with recent murder investigations.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Mr Flanagan said: “The Crime Victims Helpline is one of the country’s main strategic victim support services and these new user friendly resources, developed using Dormant Accounts funding secured by my Department, will be a valuable source of help to all victims and those supporting them.”

The National Crime Victims Helpline can be contacted for free by calling 116 006. Individuals can also text for support on 085 133 7711 or email info@crimevictimshelpline.ie.

- Digital Desk