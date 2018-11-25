Minister seeking cross-party support to remove divorce from Constitution

There is a call for a referendum to take divorce out of the Constitution.

The Sunday Times reports the Arts Minister Josepha Madigan is looking for cross-party support on the issue.

A poll is planned to reduce the "waiting period" for divorce from the current four years,

Minister Madigan says she would like to see a referendum take place on the same day as the local and European Elections next year.

The Minister says she is prepared to introduce a private members bill next year if necessary.