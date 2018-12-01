Minister Ross faces questions as public transport fares increase today - FF

Public transport passengers nationwide will experience changes to the costs of their journey from today.

Passengers across services in Dublin will notice an increase in cost while some Cork commuter prices have gone up as much as 5%.

Meanwhile, Leap card users will see a saving of around 30% compared to cash users.

The National Transport Authority said it is aiming to simplify Luas, bus, Dart and commuter rail charges.

National Transport Authority spokesperson, Dermot O'Gara, said:

"We're moving toward a single serve structure for Dublin Bus.

"The upper fares are coming down and the lower fares are going up, so the one that's €2.15 at the moment is going up to €2.25 and the one that's €2.60 at the moment is coming down to €2.50.

Fianna Fáil’s Transport, Tourism and Sports Spokesperson, Robert Troy has said increases in public transport fares introduced today are ill-timed for ordinary commuters.

He said:

“The National Transport Authority might well see today’s changes as part of their objective to simplify the pricing of services across the board but really it is hard to see how this is helpful.

Passengers the length and breadth of the country are frustrated by ongoing issues in the quality of service they are paying for.

"Dublin is a major European city and yet its public transport system is bursting at the seams.

"It is going to come as a knock that these commuters are now faced with another hike when no improvements have been made in the provision of services."

- Digital Desk