Minister proposes sliding scale of fines for speeding drivers

The Transport Minister Shane Ross is proposing a change to speeding fines to punish faster drivers.

Under the plans, the faster someone is going, the heavier the fine will be.

The sliding scale of punishments will replace the flat rate €80 fine for anyone caught speeding.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that it means those breaking the speed limit by a lot will be fined much more than those who are only slightly over the limit.

