Minister plans to expand electric car network; ban fossil fuel cars by 2030

The Environment Minister says the government will be introducing more charging points to get people to switch to electric cars.

Denis Naughten has been outlining plans to make Ireland more environmentally friendly within the next decade which will involve a spend of €22bn.

These include a ban on cars with tailpipes by the year 2030 and a ban on fossil fuels.

Minister Naughten said they are trying to make it easier for people to switch.

He said: "There's going to be significant investment in upgrading our existing network and extending our network across the country.

"We're already committed between the Government and the ESB to approximately €3m this year, which is a significant increase on the investment over the last couple of years.

"That will ramp up over the coming decade to meet that target of not selling any new fossil fuel cars by 2030."