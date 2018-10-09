Minister outlines what increased Health budget will be spent on in 2019

Health Minister Simon Harris has said the increased funding for health in 2019 will be focused on Sláintecare, increased investment in GP services, more funding for tackling waiting lists and assistance for families with the cost of doctor visits and medicines.

The Budget announced today features more than €200m to implement the Sláintecare Strategy launched by the Government in August.

Minister Simon Harris said: "We are now firmly in the era of Sláintecare.

“Budget 2019 will increase investment in the National Treatment Purchase Fund from €55m to €75m. This funding will be used to treat 70,000 patients on waiting lists in 2019. This is in addition to the HSE insourcing initiatives on reducing waiting times for hospital procedures this year."

However, the Chairman of the Private Hospitals Association, Michael Cullen, said: “While acknowledging a €20m increase, the Government has again ducked the opportunity to make a substantial impact on hospital waiting lists by failing to commit to a multi-annual funding mechanism for the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

“In addition, a substantial element of NTPF funding is today simply going back into the public system in the form of in-sourcing activity which in turn is shoring up the financial deficits that exist within our public hospital system nationally.

“This is all a far cry from the NTPF budgets of the past and it reinforces the reluctance of the Government to draw on in any meaningful way the substantial capacity the private hospital sector has across Ireland, to resolve the endemic problem of patient waiting lists in this country.”

Minister Harris said: “I am particularly pleased to be announcing an expansion of free GP care, which could benefit up to 100,000 people.”

Minister of State Finian McGrath said: “I am very pleased that I have been able to both build upon significant existing resources and obtain additional funding for disability services.

"I am also delighted to have been able to secure funding for additional therapy posts for Assessment of Need and therapeutic interventions - we know how important early intervention is in supporting children to reach their full potential.”

Minister of State Jim Daly said: "While the bulk of this €55m new development funding is aimed at further enhancing community mental health teams for adults and children, I am pleased to have secured funding that will enhance the spectrum of services, ranging from prevention and early intervention to promoting recovery in the most complex cases.

"In particular, I have highlighted a number of new initiatives around the use of e-mental health and digital technologies, which includes a number of pilot programmes for tele-counselling; a dedicated mental health telephone number and crisis text service."

"New funding for community-led youth mental health initiatives by sporting, community or other youth groups to promote and deliver positive mental health in a new way will also be rolled out."

Minister of State Catherine Byrne said: "My intention is to prioritise funding for community drug and alcohol projects in task force areas of greatest need, additional drug and alcohol midwives working with vulnerable mothers-to-be and enhanced treatment services to address existing and emerging needs.

"Extending the HPV vaccine to boys will help us achieve our goal of eliminating cervical cancer and will serve to protect boys and girls from a range of other cancers in the future."

However, the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) has said it was "very disappointing that enough money could not be found" to cover the costs of making new innovative medicines available to patients.

Oliver O’Connor, CEO of IPHA, said: “It shows the deep inequality at the heart of health spending in Ireland, and a distinct lack of planning for new treatments pharmaceutical innovators are offering to the market. Ireland remains among the slowest countries in western Europe for access to innovative medicines."

The HSE has welcomed the increased spending announced today, saying it "will greatly assist in dealing with the year-on-year rising demands on our healthcare system".

The Interim Director General of the HSE, John Connaghan, said: “The additional money received today is significant and most welcome. Central to the National Service Plan for 2019 will be a focus on ensuring that all monies received are spent in the most cost-effective and efficient manner in line with the budgets agreed with service providers."

Additional investment includes: Significant multi-annual investment in General Practice to support delivering more care in the community

€75 million in funding for NTPF to reduce waiting times in line with Sláintecare goals

€6.7m in funding for the National Children's Hospital project, which includes commencement of the rollout of the new paediatric model of care to ensure the development of an integrated network of services nationally, with linkages to primary care and community services and the opening of the urgent care centre in Connolly

Additional funding for winter pressures in 2018/2019 and new beds in 2019/20

€55 million additional funding to continue the development of mental health services, in particular community mental health services, in line with Vision for Change

50c reduction in prescription charges for over-70s and phasing out of prescription charges for those in emergency accommodation

€10 reduction in monthly threshold for Drugs Payment Scheme

Expanding access to free GP care through a 10% increase in the weekly income thresholds for GP visit cards

100 new therapy posts to address assessment of need waiting lists for children with disabilities

Expansion of community disability services to meet the needs of school-leavers

Funding to implement recommendations of Dr Gabriel Scally’s inquiry into the CervicalCheck Screening Programme, including to implement the switch to HPV screening, and extend HPV vaccination to boys

Funding for termination of pregnancy services

Development of an Action Plan for Women’s Health

- Digital Desk