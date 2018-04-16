Minister 'needs to review all homeless services' after homeless man's death in Tallaght hospital

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has been asked to order a review after a homeless man was found dead in a chair at Tallaght Hospital.

It is believed the man in his 40s had been taking shelter in the hospital's emergency department and had not sought treatment.

An investigation was launched after he was discovered unresponsive on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless says homelessness and health are beyond crisis levels.

Sadly another homeless person has passed away last night. The individual presented to a city hospital and was found dead a number of hours later in the waiting area of A&E. This is yet another indictment on the failure to implement a proper function homeless service. #Homeless — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) April 15, 2018

Mr Flynn said: "What the Minister needs to do is to put a full review in place on all homeless services, nobody should be entering A&E to seek shelter.

"Across the country there are problems, in several hospitals you'd see people seeking shelter at night time, because of lack of beds and lack of facilities and wraparound services that need to be put in place.

"We've got a number of deaths on the streets, we've had a death in an A&E department so the Minister needs to respond."