Minister launches Garda recruitment campaign

An Garda Síochána are looking to recruit new members of the force.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has announced the launch of this year's recruitment campaign.

He says it is to give effect to the Government's commitment to increase the strength of the gardaí to 15,000 members by 2021.

He says there are opportunities to specialise in areas like cyber-crime, child protection, counter-terrorism and international policing.

Minister Flanagan said: “It is important that An Garda Síochána is reflective of the communities it serves and protects and I urge members of minority and new communities to consider applying to this and future recruitment competitions.

Last year's Garda graduates.

“In recognition of the training undertaken by Reserve members and the contribution they make to policing communities right across the country, the new campaign will again, in addition to an Irish language stream, include a special stream for eligible members of the Garda Reserve who give their time on a voluntary basis to support the work of An Garda Síochána.

“It is expected that successful candidates from the new campaign will enter the Garda College from quarter 2 in 2019.”

Anyone wishing to apply can submit their application at www.publicjobs.ie.