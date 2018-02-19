Minister directs HIQA to investigate National Maternity Hospital's out-of-hours surgery
The Health Minister Simon Harris has directed HIQA to conduct an investigation into the National Maternity Hospital.
Mr Harris says he has grounds to believe that patient safety is at risk in relation to the provision of surgery outside of core working hours.
The Minister is also concerned about the readiness of the hospital to respond to major emergencies.
The Health Watchdog is to begin investigations immediately.