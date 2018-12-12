Minister denies recommendation to set up new Garda oversight body would weaken its power

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has denied claims any oversight of the Gardaí is being “watered down”.

A report from The Commission on the Future of Policing is recommending a new body be set up to take over the work of the Policing Authority and the Garda Inspectorate.

The Garda Ombudsman, GSOC, would also have a new name and would independently investigate complaints and incidents.

TDs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly claim this would dilute the external oversight of An Garda Síochána and the existing bodies simply need beefing up.

However, Minister Flanagan disagreed, saying: "There is no question of any weakening of the role or functions of the bodies.

READ MORE: Maurice McCabe given award for dedication to road safety

"I would accept, of course, that there is a strong case for a form of rationalisation, but that shouldn't be seen as taking back power or in any way reducing the level of oversight."

- Digital Desk