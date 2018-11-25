Minister considers capping hospital car parking charges

Back to Ireland Home

Hospital car parking charges could be capped at €10 a day.

The move is being considered by the Health Minister Simon Harris.

Under the plans, discounted multi-day passes would also have to be introduced for relatives, guardians and friends who frequently visit patients in long-term care.

The Sunday Independent reports the abolition of car parking fees has been ruled out though.

KEYWORDS:

HospitalparkinghealthIreland

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland