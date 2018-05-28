Minister confirms legislation on abortion will be brought to Dáil before summer break

The Miniser for Health Simon Harris has confirmed he will bring legislation on abortion before the Dáil before the summer break.

There had been question marks about whether there was enough time to draft the bill, in the wake of the Yes result in Friday's referendum.

The Minister will be meeting with opposition politicians and stakeholders to discuss the legislation this week.

The news comes as the Irish Family Planning Association called on the government to immediately introduce a moratorium on any prosecutions against women who buy abortion pills over the internet.

Some measures to make it easier for women to procure abortions before the law comes in have been suggested - including de-criminalising the abortion pill.

Chief Executive of the Irish Family Planning Association, Niall Behan, said women will continue to order pills "and will still be in fear of prosecution".

At the weekend Mr Behan also said the IFPA would continue to support women who experience crisis pregnancies and suggested the IFPA hoped to be proivider of abortion services.

"We now look forward to the time when we can offer them the care they need here in Ireland."

"The Yes vote places the imperative squarely on the government to ensure that the legislation is enacted and services put in place without delay. The IFPA stands ready to provide high-quality abortion services In Ireland," he said.

Niall Behan IFPA CEO on @rtenews: critical that abortion services are integrated into reproductive healthcare. We're committed to providing this care as soon as the legislation and guidelines are in place #RepealedThe8th — IFPA (@IrishFPA) May 28, 2018

There has never been a prosecution against a woman for using abortion pills.

- Digital Desk