Minister asks motor insurance firms for information on policies on returning emigrants

The Minister of State for the Diaspora, Ciaran Cannon, is writing to all motor insurance companies looking for their policies on returning emigrants.

In a recent study, 78% of citizens moving home said they had problems in getting suitable and affordable motor insurance.

They also said providers do not take their overseas driving experience into account.

Mr Cannon says he will publish the information on the Department's website so that emigrants can see the best options.

Mr Cannon said: “I have written to motor insurance companies operating in Ireland to ask them directly about their practices in relation to returning emigrants.

"My goal is to make it as easy as possible for our citizens to return to Ireland to live, work or study.

"Providing clear information on issues that can affect the decision to return is a key priority for me in this context."