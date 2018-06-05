Minimum 5 year expiry date on gift vouchers being considered
05/06/2018 - 11:29:29Back to Ireland Home
A proposal to introduce a mandatory minimum 5 year expiry date on gift vouchers is being considered.
At the moment there is no regulation in this area.
Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphries says the current system is frustrating for consumers because the vouchers are not clear about their cut off point.
She is to bring forward legislation in the near future.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here