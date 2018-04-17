Mini heat wave on the way as temperatures set to soar to 20 degrees

Ireland can expect a mini heat wave this weekend.

Met Éireann have predicted that temperatures could reach 20 degrees.

An African Air Plumes will create warmer conditions from tomorrow on.

Deirdre Lowe, a meteorologist with Met Éireann says the next few days should be warmer than average for this time of year.

She said: "At the moment it does look like we could get temperatures up to 19 possibly 20 degrees in some western parts with a southeasterly breeze.

"There may be a few showers breaking out as well in the next couple of days but it does look like it will turn fresher again during Tuesday of next week if not before that.

"But there is certainly some warm weather on the way for the next few days."

Brightening up everywhere this morning with sunny spells developing and well scattered showers. Showers will be more widespread this afternoon and some will be heavy but there will sunny spells also. Windy with Afternoon highs of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/lm5ksQ4vbv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 17, 2018

It is even being reported that Ireland could be hotter Rome, Venice and Madrid.

Here's Met Éireann's outlook for the coming days: Thursday: A dry day with good sunshine and highs of 15 to 17 degrees. Misty at times along the South and Southwest coast. Light southwesterly winds. Clear overnight but fog patches likely. Friday: Early fog clearing, then dry for the day with good sunshine. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light variable breezes. Cloud increasing at times over West Connacht and Western parts of Ulster. Cool overnight with mist and fog and lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Saturday: Mostly dry with sunny spells but a few showers may break out near the West and Southwest coast. Light to moderate East to Southeast breezes. Max 16 to 18 degrees generally but possibly up to 20 degrees in parts of the West. Current indications suggest staying very mild or warm for Sunday and Monday with sunny spells and some showers or rain developing in parts.

- Digital Desk