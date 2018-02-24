Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Cork

One Irish person is waking up €1m richer this morning following last night's Euromillions millionaire raffle.

The winning ticket was sold in Easons, Wilton Shopping Centre, Cork.

Manager Martina Walsh this morning spoke of the excitement which has been sparked by the latest win in the store.

“It’s amazing news to know that one of our customers is waking up this morning as a millionaire! Just last August, we sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth over €250,000 so you could definitely say we’re a lucky EuroMillions shop for our customers," she said.

"All of the staff here today are absolutely buzzing. It’s very much a local shop in the heart of Cork City so we hope that it’s a local winner and we’ll certainly be reminding everybody we see today to check their tickets.”

Friday’s draw also produced an incredible four winners of the EuroMillions Plus top of €500,000. This make is 11 Irish EuroMillions Plus Winners this year.

The shops that sold the winning €500,000 EuroMillions Plus Top Prize Tickets are:

Bergin’s Foodfair in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Quick Pick Ticket purchased on Thursday, February 22

Michael O’Brien’s Spar Shop in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – Quick Pick ticket purchased on Thursday, February 22

John O’Sullivan’s Spar Store, Ballymany Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare – Quick Pick ticket purchased on Friday, February 23

Walsh’s Daybreak Store, Cork Road, Waterford – Quick Pick ticket sold on Friday, February 23

Two ticketholders, based in the UK and Spain, shared the €177,724,496 jackpot.

The jackpot has been growing since the turn of the year and is the highest since October 2017.

The numbers drawn were 10, 17, 18, 28, 47 and Lucky Stars were 3 and 7 with the jackpot winners landing €88,862,248 each.

- Digital desk