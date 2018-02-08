Migrant groups to hold demonstrations around the country today

Migrant groups are holding demonstrations around the country today demanding the unrestricted right to work for asylum seekers.

The Supreme Court is set to confirm tomorrow that asylum seekers do have the right to seek employment.

However, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland said that the Government's proposals restrict the types of work and professions they can pursue.

The protests are happening this lunchtime in Galway, Limerick, Cork and outside Leinster House in Dublin.

Lucky Khambule, co-ordinator for the campaign, said: "We know that there are people who would have been working as professionals - we've got nurses, we've got people with a legal background, we've got media an photographers, a range of people."

- Digital desk