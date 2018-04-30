Michel Barnier begins two-day Irish visit with Brexit meeting in Dundalk

The Taoiseach will meet with the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator in Dundalk this morning.

Michel Barnier will attend the all-island civic dialogue on Brexit along with Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney.

Michel Barnier

Business and political leaders from north and south of the border will meet to discuss Brexit and its potential impacts on the island.

Dundalk was chosen as the venue as it marks halfway between Dublin and Belfast with the government wanting to signal how important it is to have an effective solution to the border problem.

The Taoiseach will tell those attending that the Irish government remains committed to protecting the peace process in any Brexit deal.

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will attend the meeting and contributions will be made by parties north and south.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has repeatedly said substantial progress needs to be made by the June summit of EU leaders, with time starting to grow short on a deal that many want done by October.

Digital Desk