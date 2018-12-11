Micheál Martin to meet Taoiseach about Confidence and Supply Agreement

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told his Parliamentary Party that he is to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the next 24 hours.

It is understood that they will discuss the future of the Confidence and Supply Agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

It is being reported by the Irish Times that Mr Martin said the review of the deal had identified serious issues in health and housing, but that Brexit was a "serious issue" that is causing serious public concern.

Mr Martin wrote to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in October calling for the agreement, which props up the government, to be upheld before he announced his review team which will examine the deal.

The Taoiseach also said at the time that he is looking forward to talks aimed at the renewal of the deal.