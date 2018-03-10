Micheál Martin tells Fianna Fáil National Youth Conference it has been a 'year of steady progress'

The Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin has delivered his speech to the party's National Youth Conference in Athlone.

Mr Martin says it has been a great year for recruitment and Ógra remains a dynamic part of their presence throughout the country.

He added it has also been a year of steady progress.

He said it is their members who are driving forward the current programme of local campaigning and public meetings on vital issues such as housing, Brexit and health.

He said the challenge to all of them is to make sure that they are constantly looking at the reality of issues in the communities they serve.

He went on to say: "And while we have made mistakes, many of the strongest parts of today’s Ireland comes from our work in more recent governments.

"The research base central to some of our biggest industries, the motorway network, the continued expansion of education and major advances in public health are achievements which remain core for our country’s success.

"And of course there is our central role in securing a new beginning for peace and cooperation on this island. The simple fact is that Fianna Fáil in government showed an unmatched commitment to relentless working to overcome every obstacle and deliver historic progress."