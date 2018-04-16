Micheál Martin tells Disclosures Tribunal he heard rumours Sgt McCabe was 'not reliable'

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says he heard rumours that Sgt Maurice McCabe was “not reliable”, but no allegations of sex abuse against the garda whistleblower in the political or media arenas.

However, Mr Martin outlined how a young woman named Miss D came to his office in April 2014 and alleged that Sgt McCabe had abused her as a child.

This followed contact made by journalist Paul Williams with his party office and after an article about Miss D by the same author. The garda was not named in the article, but Mr Martin said he used his intuition and thought the story was about Sgt McCabe.

Mr Martin said: “I took the matter very seriously, a young woman coming before you and making this allegation.

"She said she had been abused. Her main concern was that it was not investigated properly.”

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin TD at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle. Pic: Collins

Mr Martin was today asked about what he knew about an alleged smear campaign against Sgt McCabe, which the Disclosures Tribunal is investigating.

He outlined how he met Sgt McCabe in 2014 and the garda told him about the “systemic abuse” of the penalty points system. The garda went through a series of issues and other allegations of malpractice against the force and Mr Martin asked him to put together a dossier.

The Fianna Fáil leader told how he forwarded this to the Taoiseach, asking that those matters be included in an inquiry.

Mr Martin told the tribunal this morning he was cautious about following up on issues or allegations unless they were from documents, meetings and not hearsay.