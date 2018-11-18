Micheál Martin responds to Simon Harris' accusation of Fianna Fáil 'sniping'

The Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, has hit back at criticism of his party's engagement in 'confidence and supply' talks with Fine Gael.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris accused Fianna Fáil of "sniping" at the government and said the party is delaying the negotiations from concluding.

Speaking in Dublin last night, Mr Martin insisted they have acted in good faith.

He said: "To be honest with you, I've been saying consistently since March that the only people who will bring any aura of instability around this government from spring onwards have been the Taoiseach himself and the Government.

"We've been very fair, we've done exactly what we said we would do, we've honoured the confidence and supply, we've committed to the Budget, the Finance Bill and indeed the Social Protection Bill."

- Digital Desk