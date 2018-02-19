Micheál Martin brands Govt's National Development Plan a 'cynical measure'

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has described the launch of the National Development Plan as a "cynical measure".

It will see €116bn spent on capital projects such as hospitals and roads over the next decade.

It was unveiled in Sligo last Friday along with the National Planning Framework which sets out Government's vision for the country for the next 20 years.

Mr Martin has questioned the Government's motive behind the launch.

He said: "The amount of money that is going to be spent now on newspaper advertisements and all of that promoting the Government, as opposed to the issues.

"I've no problem with advertisements or the media getting some revenue, but what's going on here is a massive use of taxpayers' money to promote Fine Gael and to promote the parties in Government."