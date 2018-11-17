Micheál Martin ahead of Taoiseach in latest poll

Micheál Martin is a more popular leader than Leo Varadkar, according to a new opinion poll.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll says his satisfaction rating is now higher than the Taoiseach's.

Fine Gael have spent the weekend at their Ard Fheis shaping up their election strategy.

Almost every speech about the party's future made heavy reference to the Taoiseach and where he could bring them.

However, the latest opinion poll shows that Leo Varadkar is down four points to 48% while the Fianna Fáil leader is unchanged on 49%.

When it comes to the political parties, Fine Gael are down one to 30%, just three points clear of Fianna Fáil on 27%.

There's a boost for Sinn Féin which is up four to 23%.

Labour remain unchanged on 6%, Solidarity People Before Profit are also static on 2%.

The Independent Alliance and the Green Party are both down one to 1%, while the Social Democrats are up one to 1%.

The Independents have 9% support according to this latest poll.

