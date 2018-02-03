Michaela Morley and bestie BOD promote donor cards on Late Late

13-year-old Michaela Morley spoke up for donor cards on the Late late last night in her inimitable way, as her proud mum and dad looked on.

The chatty teenager was in sparkling form appearing alongside bestie Brian O'Driscoll, with the two clearly enjoying their banter with Ryan Tubridy.

Michaela melted hearts as a younger girl in the now-famous picture welcoming Brian to her bedside in Temple Street Children's University Hospital.

Michaela used to have to travel three times a week from Mayo to Dublin for dialysis due to a kidney condition - but that's behind her now thanks to a kidney transplant.

The teenager encouraged everyone to carry a card.

Meanwhile, after his wife Amy Huberman spoke on last week's Late Late about him watching her kissing other men on screen, Brian gave his take on it.

"It's not ideal, I won't lie to you!" he said, particularly when she comes home from work smiling.