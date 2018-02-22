Michael O'Leary expects Ryanair pilots to go on strike over Easter
Ryanair has warned that staff may go on strike over Easter.
The airline averted widespread industrial action just before Christmas by agreeing to recognise pilot's unions for the first time in its 32-year history.
However, talks with some unions have stalled in recent weeks.
Boss Michael O'Leary now says he expects strike action in either Ireland or Portugal during Easter week.
