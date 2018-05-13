Michael Lowry is Ireland's richest politician with an estimated worth of €6.4m

Independent TD Michael Lowry, who represents Tipperary in the Dáil, has been named Ireland's richest politician with an estimated worth of €6.4m.

The Political Rich List, compiled by the Sunday Independent, provides a breakdown of the estimated worth of Ireland's TDs.

Michael Healy-Rae, an Independent TD for Kerry, comes in second with an estimated worth of €5.4m.

Richard Bruton, a Dublin Fine Gael TD and Minister for Education and Skills, is the third wealthiest with a worth of almost €5m.

The list shows that half of Irish politicians are now worth more than €1m.

It also shows that all the combined wealth of all TDs in Leinster House is estimated to be more than €216m.

The highest placed female on the list is Fine Gael politician and former-Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald at number 18.

The data shows that just 11 female politicians are thought to be worth €1m.

[n]- Digital Desk