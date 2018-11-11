Michael D Higgins sworn in for second term as President

Update - 7.03pm: The inauguration of Michael D Higgins as President of Ireland is taking place this evening at St. Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle.

Michael D Higgins at his inauguration ceremony at Dublin Castle where he has been sworn in as president for a second term. Photo: Press Association.

President Higgins made a formal declaration, in which he promised to fulfill his duties as outlined in Bunreacht na hEireann, and dedicated himself to the service and welfare of the people.

He commences his second term following tonight's formalities, as he is officially confirmed as the ninth President of Ireland.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, representatives of all political parties, and invited guests attended the ceremony.

"Today we inaugurate President Michael D. Higgins for a second term in an evening ceremony so that we could commemorate the ending of the First World War earlier today," Leo Varadkar said.

"By requesting this change, President Higgins exhibited the values which he has brought to the office over the past seven years: respect, empathy, understanding and a selfless desire to put the country first.

As we approach the commemoration of the first Dáil, the War of Independence, the Anglo-Irish Treaty, and the Civil War, we are fortunate to have in someone with the values, sensitivities, and understanding of President Higgins.

It has been fifteen days since Michael D Higgins claimed a landslide victory in the Presidential Election becoming the ninth President of Ireland and the fifth to serve two terms in office.

The Constitution says that the President is to be inaugurated on the day after the previous President's term ends.

However, with today being the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, tonight's inauguration was pushed back to 6pm to allow dignitaries to attend commeration events.

Leo Varadkar said:

"To be inaugurated for a second term as President, with an overwhelming mandate from the people of Ireland, is a great honour.

An even greater honour is the trust, affection, and respect which the Irish people have for you.

"Gabhaim buíochas le Micheál D as a sheirbhís phoiblí mar fhile, mar fhealsamh, mar thírghráthóir agus mar pholaiteoir le linn a shaoil.

"Déanaim comhghairdeachas leis as a bheith atofa ina Uachtarán ar Éirinn agus tá a fhios agam go ndéanfaidh sé ionadaíocht ar son ár dtíre le hoirirceas i gconaí le linn na seacht mbliana atá amach romhainn.

Earlier: Michael D Higgins' inauguration ceremony underway at Dublin Castle

Mr Higgins has arrived at Dublin Castle ahead of his inauguration.

Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins departing Áras an Uachtaráin this evening to attend the inauguration ceremony in Dublin Castle. Photo: Irish Government Pool/MAXWELLS.

The president-elect and his wife Sabina gave the media a smile and a wave before entering.

The five of the candidates who ran against Mr Higgins in last month's election also arrived at Dublin Castle for the ceremony.

Gavin Duffy, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Liadh Ní Ríada and Peter Casey were seated together with their partners for the event.

Mary Robinson, who was president from 1990 to 1997, is also in attendance.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney arrived separately at Dublin Castle with Health Minister Simon Harris arriving shortly afterwards.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern gave the waiting media a wave as he walked in the entrance.

- Digital Desk and PA