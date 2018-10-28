Michael D Higgins hails re-election as a vote for hope over fear

Michael D Higgins has welcomed his re-election as president as a vote for hope over fear.

The 77-year-old poet, professor and campaigner secured his second term in office with a landslide margin of more than 55% of the vote.

All 40 constituencies around Ireland were declared shortly after 7.30pm. Some 1,492,338 votes were cast.

Michael D Higgins has been re-elected President of Ireland on the first count, with 822,566 #aras18 #PresidentMichaelDHiggins pic.twitter.com/6lXYEu3itr — Michael D Higgins (@MichaelDHiggins) October 27, 2018

Speaking in Dublin Castle after he was re-elected, Mr Higgins said: “The people have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they want reflected at home and abroad.

“It is the making of hope they wish to share rather than the experience of any exploitation of division or fear.”

He said his version of Ireland is one which draws on traditional genius and contemporary creativity.

“The presidency belongs not only to any one person but to the people of Ireland.

“I will be a president for all the people, for those who voted for me and those who did not. Mr Higgins celebrates with his wife Sabina at Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

“I am so proud of this country, I am proud to be a president for all of you and with all of you, and I look forward with joy and hope to all that we will achieve together.”

There were loud cheers as the father-of-four embraced friends and supporters as he celebrated his victory.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed Mr Higgins’s re-election as an “historic victory”.

“You secured 822,566 first preference votes which is the highest first preference vote by any candidate,” he said.

“That is an extraordinary endorsement of the last seven years of your presidency and a really strong mandate for the next term of office over the next seven years.”

Businessman Peter Casey, initially an outside contender whose last-minute surge in the polls following critical comments about the Travelling community saw him propelled into second place, got 23% of the vote. Peter Casey was a controversial candidate but he came second to Mr Higgins (Niall Carson/PA)

In his speech, Peter Casey congratulated President Higgins.

“It’s been amazing, it’s been a real experience the past six weeks or so,” he said.

“I’d like to congratulate President Higgins and wish Sabina a wonderful seven years.

“I’m sure the sentiments you described so wonderfully there, I’m sure they are shared by everyone here – wishing you all the very, very best.”

Gavin Duffy, who gained just 2% of the votes, said: “Was I disappointed? Yes. Did I have regrets? No.”

Sinn Fein faced a disappointing result, with candidate Liadh Ni Riada gaining half of the support achieved by the late Martin McGuinness in 2011.

After receiving 6% of the vote, she said it was important the election was held, rather than allowing Mr Higgins to return to office unchallenged.

“The people of Ireland spoke today and spoke with a resounding yes to put Michael D Higgins back in office,” she said, congratulating the president.

Mrs Ni Riada also said she hopes voters in Northern Ireland would soon be able to vote in Irish presidential elections. A referendum on the issue is anticipated next year.

In her speech, Joan Freeman, who received 6% of the vote, singled out the president’s wife Sabina.

“I’m so happy for you Sabina,” she said.

“The people who voted for me – thank you for that.”

In the longest speech of any of the defeated candidates, Sean Gallagher, who gained around 6% of the vote, expressed pride in the campaign he and his team had run.

“Together we put forward ideas that can shape the future and today is not the end of those ideas,” he said.

Historians may yet correct me but I think @MichaelDHiggins has won the highest first vote for any candidate since the foundation of the State — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 27, 2018

