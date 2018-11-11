Michael D Higgins arrives at Dublin Castle ahead of inauguration ceremony

Mr Higgins has arrived at Dublin Castle ahead of his inauguration.

Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins departing Áras an Uachtaráin this evening to attend the inauguration ceremony in Dublin Castle. Photo: Irish Government Pool/MAXWELLS.

The president-elect and his wife Sabina gave the media a smile and a wave before entering.

The five of the candidates who ran against Mr Higgins in last month's election also arrived at Dublin Castle for the ceremony.

Gavin Duffy, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Liadh Ní Ríada and Peter Casey were seated together with their partners for the event.

Mary Robinson, who was president from 1990 to 1997, is also in attendance.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney arrived separately at Dublin Castle with Health Minister Simon Harris arriving shortly afterwards.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern gave the waiting media a wave as he walked in the entrance.

- PA