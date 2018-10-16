Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher to take part in live presidential debate tomorrow
16/10/2018 - 15:43:00Back to Presidential election Ireland Home
All six presidential candidates will take part in a televised debate on Wednesday after Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher sat out of last night's debate with Claire Byrne on RTE.
Pat Kenny will host the broadcast on Virgin Media One where the President and Gallagher, who is second in the polls, will be joined by Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and MEP Liadh Ní Riada.
According to Virgin Media, the candidates will field questions from Kenny as well as members of the live studio audience.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow's debate, Pat Kenny said:
Kenny hosted the infamous Frontline debate ahead of the 2011 debate where a tweet that came from a 'fake' account was blamed for derailing Gallagher's hopes of winning the election.
President Higgins looks to have an insurmountable lead in the polls, sitting on 70%, including having support from a majority of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Labour and Sinn Fein voters.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here