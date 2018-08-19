Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith remembered at Glasnevin Cemetery

Two “giants” of Irish independence were recognised in a commemoration ceremony at Glasnevin Cemetery on Sunday.

The annual oration at the graveside of Michael Collins was given by former TD, MP and minister Austin Currie.

The event was marked by the raising of the national flag at the Sigerson Monument by the Defence Forces, and the laying of wreaths at the grave of General Michael Collins by Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe, the grave of Arthur Griffith by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Major General Kieran Brennan, and the grave of Eamon Duggan by the mayor of Fingal, Anthony Lavin.

Mr Kehoe said: “This important occasion allows us to reflect on the outstanding contribution made to the state by two colossal figures of Irish politics.”

Following the wreath-laying ceremony and readings, a minute’s silence was held. This was followed by the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille.

To close the commemoration, soprano Anna Brady sang the national anthem without musical accompaniment.

Chairman of the Glasnevin Trust, John Gree, said: “This commemoration recognises two giants of our struggle for independence; two legends brought together by that struggle and united annually in this observance.”

- Press Association