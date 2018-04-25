Metrolink construction 'will silence the heartbeat of our community'

Na Fianna GAA club has claimed that local amenities will become a construction site of an unprecedented scale if the Dublin's first underground rail line goes ahead in its current form.

The Glasnevin sports club could lose access to some of its facilities while Metrolink is being built.

The 26km line between Swords and Sandyford is expected to take six years to complete.

Chairman of Na Fianna GAA club, Cormac O'Donnchu, is in favour of the project - but not in its current form.

"It will transform a space which has been lovingly nurtured by a generation of volunteers as a remarkable cultural and community centre into a construction site of an unprecedented scale

"It will silence the heartbeat of our local community. A generation of children will be deprived of an opportunity to engage in healthy activity in their local community during their formative years."

- Digital desk