Met Eireann warns of local flooding after heavy rain

Met Eireann is warning of some localised spot flooding in parts of the country this morning.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for counties in South Leinster with up to 40 millimetres expected.

The warning expires at 11am this morning.

Meanwhile, there was heavy rain overnight in Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

Up to 50 millimetres is expected to have fallen in those counties by 9am this morning.

- Digital Desk