Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and freezing temperatures
Met Éireann has warned that temperatures will drop to as low as -4C across the country tonight.
The nationwide Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.
A separate Rainfall Warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
The Status Yellow Warning, issued this afternoon, warns that "in the 24-hour period from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, there’ll be between 30 and 50 mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding".
The warning is valid from 2pm tomorrow until 2pm on Friday.
The country is expected to enjoy some warmer weather by the weekend, however.
The #jetstream will move north over the UK towards this #weekend. As a result, the temperature will rise for all and may even reach 17 °C on Friday and Saturday in southeast England! 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/kA7BouvX9v— Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2018
