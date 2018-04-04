Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and freezing temperatures

Met Éireann has warned that temperatures will drop to as low as -4C across the country tonight.

The nationwide Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

A separate Rainfall Warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The Status Yellow Warning, issued this afternoon, warns that "in the 24-hour period from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, there’ll be between 30 and 50 mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding".

The warning is valid from 2pm tomorrow until 2pm on Friday.

The country is expected to enjoy some warmer weather by the weekend, however.